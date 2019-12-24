



– Losing a loved one is hard enough. But one North Texas man said his grief doubled after waiting on a refund from his father’s nursing home.

Arland Bishop, Sr., loved his country as much as Arland Bishop, Jr., loved his father.

“He was definitely a patriot,” Bishop, Jr., said. “He always wanted to impart that on me, and it definitely took.”

Bishop, Jr., wanted to make his father comfortable in the final days of his life. So he reserved a private room at his father’s nursing home, Heritage Oaks in Arlington which is now called The Residence at Arbor Grove.

Bishop, Jr., said his father had already been staying at the facility in another room that was covered by insurance.

Bishop, Jr.,’s son paid the deposit of $5,400 for the new room.

“He was supposed to get this private room,” Bishop, Jr., said. “He never got that.”

His father died just four days before his move-in date. That was more than a year ago.

“I figured since I paid for something and he never got it, we should probably get that money back,” Bishop, Jr., said.

But that didn’t happen. Over the next 11 months, Bishop, Jr., fought to get his money back by sending email after email to administrators.

“They told me it was someone else’s problem,” Bishop, Jr., said.

Meanwhile, he was still mourning the loss of his hero.

“I didn’t look into it right away because it was difficult to deal with,” Bishop, Jr., said. “The memories of watching him struggle and watching him in this place that I’m not really sure that was where he needed to end up.”

But even in death, Bishop, Jr., said his father inspired him to push forward.

“He would say, ‘Don’t quit. you are the in the right,'” Bishop, Jr., said.

Four days after The Ones For Justice contacted Heritage Oaks, the company issued a full refund to Bishop, Jr.

A spokesperson wrote, “Although the refund was owed by the previous management company, Heritage Oaks and Revelations Healthcare stepped in to ensure the refund was paid appropriately. We want to apologize to the Bishop family for any inconvenience that they experienced during this time.”

The Ones For Justice went to bat for another family against another North Texas nursing home over a refund in April 2019.