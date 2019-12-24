DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The tiniest patients and their parents were treated to a holiday surprise at Texas Health Dallas on Christmas Eve.
Santa and his elves made a stop at the NICU and special care unit to deliver gifts and Christmas cheer.
Scott Cox, a respiratory therapist on the medical staff at Texas Health Dallas, volunteered to wear the Santa suit to spread joy to families who may not be able to spend the holidays at home.
His wife, Kathryn Cox, who works in the special care unit, joined him.
“Our youngest daughter was born here and spent eleven days in the NICU, so we have so many special connections to this hospital especially during this time of year,” Kathryn said.
Santa’s deliveries included 37 hand-stitched stockings that were made and donated by the Kubik family.
Venessa and Steve Kubik said the Texas Health Dallas NICU is “like their second home.” Their son Jackson spent 88 days in the NICU.
Other gifts delivered to newborns included crocheted Santa hats donated by St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Coppell and homemade blankets.