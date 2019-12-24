THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Today, we leave you with a duo performance of the song(s), “Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” performed by Bing Crosby and David Bowie.
It was recorded in London on Sept. 11, 1977, for Crosby’s TV special “Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas.” His final one.
The special aired on the CBS Television Network on Nov. 30, 1977, and with whom Crosby had had a long time relationship with, going back to the CBS Radio Network days. He also had his own production company and was responsible for the 1960s hit television show, “Hogan’s Heroes” that aired on CBS.
Crosby passed away on Oct. 14, 1977, almost five weeks before the network airing of the special. Both him and Bowie were absolutely masterful here. Bowie passed away on Jan. 10, 2016.
