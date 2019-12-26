  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Coach, contract, cowboys, Dak Prescott, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Frisco, Head Coach, Jason Garrett, Jason Witten, NFL, Sports, The Star

THE STAR, Frisco (CBSDFW.COM) — Jason Garrett took the podium Thursday knowing this Sunday could be his final game as the Cowboys head coach.

Garrett started the Dec. 26 conference informing the media that quarterback Dak Prescott would not do much at practice as he tries to bounce back from his recent shoulder injury. The same would hold true for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and offensive tackle Tyron Smith.

When asked about Sunday potentially being Jason Witten’s last game — should the Cowboys not make the playoffs — Garrett complimented Witten’s dedication to the team since he returned from the broadcast booth.

Then it was time to address his own future.

With the 8-year coach’s contract expiring at the end of this season, and virtually no possibility of it getting renewed, he was asked when he will think about his future.

He answered, “In the future,” prompting the room to double over laughing… Which — in reality — is not a joke.

As of now, the Cowboys are 7-8 and if they don’t make the playoffs this season, the 2010s will be the only decade in which the team made it three or fewer times.

Comments

Leave a Reply