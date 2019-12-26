THE STAR, Frisco (CBSDFW.COM) — Jason Garrett took the podium Thursday knowing this Sunday could be his final game as the Cowboys head coach.
Garrett started the Dec. 26 conference informing the media that quarterback Dak Prescott would not do much at practice as he tries to bounce back from his recent shoulder injury. The same would hold true for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and offensive tackle Tyron Smith.
When asked about Sunday potentially being Jason Witten’s last game — should the Cowboys not make the playoffs — Garrett complimented Witten’s dedication to the team since he returned from the broadcast booth.
Then it was time to address his own future.
With the 8-year coach’s contract expiring at the end of this season, and virtually no possibility of it getting renewed, he was asked when he will think about his future.
He answered, “In the future,” prompting the room to double over laughing… Which — in reality — is not a joke.
As of now, the Cowboys are 7-8 and if they don’t make the playoffs this season, the 2010s will be the only decade in which the team made it three or fewer times.