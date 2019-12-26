DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AAA says the number of people flying this holidays season will increase nearly 5%, the biggest jump in 16 years.

The firm says nearly 7,000,000 Americans are expected to fly between December 21 and January 1.

Normally, Dallas Love Field has a lot of business travelers, but because it’s the holidays, there were lots of children with their families and lots of pets, too.

Travelers CBS 11 spoke with at Dallas Love Field said despite those statistics, they didn’t experience long lines or hassles.

Edwin Doras, who arrived from California said, “Honestly coming from Los Angeles, it wasn’t that bad. It was smooth sailing. So I didn’t have any problems. It was easy.”

Ashley Brown and Thomas Adams returned to Dallas Thursday morning.

Brown said, “We started from Dallas to Mexico. Spent some days in Mexico. Mexico to Midland. Midland to Dallas. Nothing too bad. No flight delays the whole holiday season, which is pretty good.”

Adams said, “It was pretty easy, the Midland airport is a little small airport, only five gates. So that was no hassle at all. A little late, random flight and then Love Field is an easy airport to get into and out of.”

According to AAA, normally, the busiest travel day, at least for the airlines, is December 22.

The firm also looked at ticket prices.

The cheapest day to fly this week, according to the AAA, was Christmas Eve, with the average ticket prices going for $525.

They said the most expensive day to fly this week is the day after Christmas, with the average ticket price at nearly $700.

Travelers said they noticed that when booking their flights.

“I did see the fluctuation and prices and I’ve always conscientious when I fly but I found this is going to be an easier day to travel so that’s why I chose today,” said Wendy Kaplan.

“When I found the correct price that was good enough for me in my pocketbook I jumped on it,” said Nathedra White.

Elaine Krazer said, “It was more expensive. If you look at the calendars when you go, when you have a flexible traveling plan, I noticed if I had flown on Christmas Day, it would’ve been considerably cheaper, like a lot.”