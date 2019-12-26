Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas police officer who crashed his car into a tree Sunday died from his injuries Christmas Eve.
Just before 2 p.m. Dec. 20, police said officer Joseph George was racing another vehicle eastbound in the 7200 block of E. Mockingbird Lane, when he lost control of his black 2015 Ford Mustang and slammed into a tree. He remained in critical condition for four days.
The other driver involved fled the location after the accident and was last seen traveling eastbound on Mockingbird Lane in what witnesses believed to be a white 2-door Suzuki coupe.
Those who live near the accident site said this is isn’t the first time they’ve seen street racers on their street.
George was a four-year veteran of the department and assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.