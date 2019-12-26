Filed Under:Chief Renee Hall, dallas police, Dallas Police Chief, DFW News, domestic abusers, domestic violence, domestic violence suspects, roundup, Tweet

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is planning a big crackdown on suspected domestic abusers in the new year.

Chief Renee Hall tweeted that during the month of January, police will arrest people with outstanding domestic violence warrants in a warrant roundup.

Chief Hall said to avoid getting arrested at home or at work, suspects should turn themselves in.

She listed eight substations where people can turn themselves in.

