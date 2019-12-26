DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is planning a big crackdown on suspected domestic abusers in the new year.
Chief Renee Hall tweeted that during the month of January, police will arrest people with outstanding domestic violence warrants in a warrant roundup.
@DallasPD takes domestic violence seriously. We will be conducting a domestic violence warrant roundup during the month of January 2020. To avoid the possibility of an arrest at home or work, turn yourself into authorities now. Below is a listing of local police substations: pic.twitter.com/EK0ib2qOnR
— U. RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) December 26, 2019
Chief Hall said to avoid getting arrested at home or at work, suspects should turn themselves in.
She listed eight substations where people can turn themselves in.