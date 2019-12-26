  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth Fire Department, Fort Worth Police, gunshots, Hulen Mall, weapon

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police officers have responded to Hulen Mall Thursday night.

They’re investigating a report of a person possibly with a weapon.

Around 7:30 p.m. police responded to a call at the mall indicating people were running inside and yelling, “gun.”

As of 8:10 p.m., Fort Worth Police told CBS 11 “there does not appear to be an active threat.”

There is no evidence of any victims or injuries.

There are multiple units on the scene conducting a safety sweep of the entire mall.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply