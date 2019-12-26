Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police officers have responded to Hulen Mall Thursday night.
They’re investigating a report of a person possibly with a weapon.
Around 7:30 p.m. police responded to a call at the mall indicating people were running inside and yelling, “gun.”
As of 8:10 p.m., Fort Worth Police told CBS 11 “there does not appear to be an active threat.”
There is no evidence of any victims or injuries.
There are multiple units on the scene conducting a safety sweep of the entire mall.
