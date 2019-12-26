FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police have a man in custody after they say he was shooting at passing cars on a busy freeway.

Police arrested Jorge Gonzalez for allegedly firing into oncoming traffic and into the air on Christmas night near the service road of South Freeway southbound and Sycamore School Road.

Police said Gonzalez, 43, then climbed onto the roof of a house before police were able to get him down and take him to jail.

He told police where additional weapons were and officers located them.

They found one rifle in a backyard by a wooded fence/gate and a handgun was left in Gonzalez’s vehicle that was abandoned on the side of a nearby building.

The vehicle was located and a weapon was secured by officers.

Rossy Munoz was one of the people on the road who’s car was struck by bullets.

She told CBS 11, she and her 12-year-old daughter were in the car.

She thought the first shot was a rock that hit them.

She had several small injuries her hand and leg, she believes from where glass or shards of metal hit her.

She said the scariest moment was being on the phone with 911 and not knowing where the shots were coming from, or if the shooter might still be targeting them or coming after them.