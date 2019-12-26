Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died after being shot inside a vehicle at a Dallas apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Around 6 a.m. Dec. 25, police responded to a shooting at 1904 High Hill Blvd., where they discovered an unidentified Latin male shot inside a dark colored SUV.
The victim — whose name has not been released at this time — was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Tabor at 214-671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com.