McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of organizers trying to remove a McKinney City Council Member from office is set to turn in their petition to City Hall on Friday.
CBS 11 has learned the group gathered its final signatures on Thursday night to recall La’Shadion Shemwell.
The outspoken council member has been accused by his critics of fanning racial tensions in the city.
Petition organizers need more than 2,100 verified signatures of McKinney voters to force a recall election.
At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Shemwell suggested repeatedly the recall effort is racially motivated.
Organizers behind the recall petition strongly deny that.
“It’s tough for me because I believe in his larger cause,” said Al Perry at the meeting on December 17.
Perry who says he campaigned to put Shemwell in office is now one of the leading organizers trying to get him out.
The turning point, he says, came when Shemwell declared a travel advisory, urging people not to come to Texas, and accusing local governments of “conspiring to kill, injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate” people of color.