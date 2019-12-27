The video above is from Jan. 25, 2019.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder after a robbery led to the shooting death of an 18-year-old at the Shops at Park Lane in Dallas in January, police said.
On Friday, police said Juan Antonio Cardenas, 19, was booked into Dallas County Jail for the Jan. 24 murder of Joseph Pintucci.
Police said Pintucci was found shot in his vehicle that evening in a parking garage at the Shops at Park Lane after a robbery. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Cardenas is the second suspect arrested in this murder case that police believe involved three total suspects. Police have not released any info on a potential third suspect.
Rene Eduardo Montanez Jr., 23, was arrested on Jan. 26 and denied being involved in the murder. He was also charged with capital murder but police do not believe he was the one who shot Pintucci.
Police have not said if Cardenas was the one who shot the 18-year-old.
According to a warrant from Montanez’s arrest, the incident happened over drugs.
Cardenas remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.