DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old was found dead on a sidewalk in Oak Cliff Thursday night.

At approximately 9 p.m. Dec. 26, police responded to a call in the 3000 block of Falls Drive in regard to people fighting and shots fired. When officers arrived, the found Patrick Lynn Parks, 21, dead on the sidewalk from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this offense is asked to contact Det. Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

