Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are looking for four suspects they say are responsible for five ATM “smash and grabs” early Friday morning.
Between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Dec. 27, the suspects attempted to steal five ATMs at the following locations:
- 3600 block of Forest Lane
- 100 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard
- 2600 block of Gus Thomasson Road
- 3800 block of Cedar Springs Road
- 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue
However, the suspects only managed to take money out of one successfully.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.