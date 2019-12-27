Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Children’s Theater announced a new teen production focused on transgender awareness that will run until mid February.
Written and directed by Bruce R. Coleman and co-produced with Booker T. Washington High School, ANDI BOI is inspired by teenaged boy, Andi, and his journey entering his first day of school identifying as a male, the theater said in a news release.
“Former classmates recall his last name when they hear it, but there is something different about Andi that keeps the dots from connecting clearly in their minds. Soon his new teachers, classmates, and his classmates’ parents will figure it out.”
Theater officials said post-show conversations with subject matter resources will follow every performance.
- Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. (ASL)
Tickets are $16 per person. Anyone with questions can call the box office at 214-740-0051 or go online to dct.org.
I miss the old days when Andi would have been beaten right back into a dress, then forever shunned by her fellow females.