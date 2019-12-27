NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If you feel like you have wasted hours of your life sitting in traffic, you are right — About 67 hours a year, to be exact.
That’s the equivalent of two and a half entire days spent starting at someone else’s bumper, according to a new study from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.
In a span of five years, the institute found the amount of time you spend in traffic annually has probably gone up by about 10 hours.
It calculated that traffic congestion cost the average commuter in DFW almost $1,300 and 25 extra gallons of fuel in 2017, the most recent year it looked at.
The worst time for congestion is the afternoon rush hour on Monday through Thursday, starting around 5 p.m.
One key difference between the metroplex and other large urban areas is where we encounter traffic.
Compared to other cities, we’re much more likely to see it on surface streets rather than highways.
“Hello Mr. Obvious, long time listener, first time caller…”