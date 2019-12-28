DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One suspect has been arrested after stealing a bait vehicle and property from the Jack Evans Police Headquarters parking garage Friday evening.
Between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27, the suspect entered the parking garage by unknown means, police said.
During the investigation, officers discovered that two bait vehicles were taken from the garage as well as bait property out of additional vehicles.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., police witnessed a disturbance near the intersection of Corinth and 8th Street involving the suspect inside the stolen bait vehicle and another subject.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect — whose identity has not been released — was transported to Jack Evans Headquarters to be interviewed prior to being booked into Lew Sterrett Jail.
All property and vehicles were recovered, and the suspect will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony theft.