DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) — When storms hit the metroplex Saturday, all flights at DFW Airport were temporarily suspended.
The ground stop was lifted at 3:30 p.m. but still caused hundreds of delays. Both departing and arriving flights were affected.
“When you’re traveling that distance going back east in the winter, 45 minutes is kind of small potatoes,” said Chip Newcomb. “So we’ll survive.”
According to FlightAware, nearly 800 flights have been delayed at DFW Airport so far today. 50 have been canceled.
“We were trying to fly out yesterday, and storms coming across really got in our way so we stayed the night here,” said Hunter Plant, who is heading to Lubbock. “Delayed again by about two hours, so trying to get home.”
Anyone flying out of DFW Airport tonight or tomorrow morning is advised to check with their airline to see if their flight is impacted.