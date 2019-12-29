ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A disappointing season for the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end.

The team will now enter the offseason with more questions than answers as they’ll have to now watch playoff football.

The Cowboys needed a win and an Eagles loss on Sunday to make the playoffs. Half of that outcome came true, but it wasn’t enough as Philadelphia beat the Giants.

Dallas overtook the Redskins early and didn’t look back in the 47-16 win. They were led by two touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott and three from Michael Gallup.

Dak Prescott had one of his better games of the season with 303 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Elliott rushed for 122 yards along with one rushing and one receiving touchdown. Gallup had a career day with five catches for 98 yards and the three touchdowns.

Amari Cooper, who’s been relatively quiet recently, finished the game with four catches for 92 yards.

The defense had a good start to the game by forcing two turnovers in the first quarter, which gave the Cowboys their first two scores of the game.

The defense held Case Keenum and the Redskins offense in check by allowing only one touchdown and three field goals to finish the season on a high note.

Dallas will now get ready for an offseason that appears be filled with questions on coaches and players as far as who stays and who goes.