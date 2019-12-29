WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas church’s livestream caught the moment an armed gunman opened fire, killing one person and critically injuring another Sunday morning.
Just before 11 a.m. Dec. 29, police responded to a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ on Las Vegas Trail, where the service was being live streamed on their website.
In the video, the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun, shot two people, then turned around and aimed at the pastor but missed as he was shot in action by a church security team member.
Officials confirmed at a news conference Sunday afternoon that the suspect was one of the two people killed.
WATCH: White Settlement Police Chief JP Bevering Holds News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting
MedStar said the third man in critical condition is currently undergoing surgery. Two other victims were injured trying to duck and cover but have been treated and released.
Neither the suspect’s nor victims’ identities have been released at this time.