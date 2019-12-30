Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two suspects are in custody after authorities said they shot at Cedar Hill police and then led them on a chase that ended in a standoff early Monday morning.
Authorities said the suspects shot at officers during some sort of incident and then led them on a chase. There were no officers hit by gunfire.
The chase eventually ended with a standoff on westbound I-20 at Mountain Creek Parkway. Dallas police, DeSoto police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department also assisted during the incident.
The standoff eventually ended with one suspect taken into custody at the scene and then the second soon after.
There were no other injuries reported. The identities of the suspects or the charges they face have not yet been released.