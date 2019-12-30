



An armed security guard is being praised for his “heroic actions” after he said he shot and killed the gunman who opened fire inside a church in White Settlement Sunday morning.

Jack Wilson, who is running for Hood County commissioner, wrote on Facebook that he “had to take out” the suspect who shot two men with a shotgun during communion at West Freeway Church of Christ just before 11 a.m. The two victims died at the hospital, officials said.

The incident was captured on the church’s livestream of their service and it showed the suspect being shot within seconds after he fired at the two victims.

“The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exist and I had to take out an active shooter at church,” Wilson wrote on his campaign page for Hood County commissioner. “I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church.”

White Settlement Police Chief JP Bevering praised the security team, saying the gunman was stopped “thanks to the quick and heroic actions of those safety members.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also talked about that team as a law in 2017 allowed churches to have armed volunteer security.

“This church had its own security team. They were well-trained,” Patrick said. “The heroism today was unparalleled. The team responded quickly and within six seconds the shooting was over.”

The two victims were identified by church members as Tony Wallace and Richard White. The suspect has not yet been identified.

“I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed. Please pray for all the members and their families in this time,” Wilson wrote.