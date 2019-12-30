WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — While church members met privately inside the West Freeway Church of Christ Monday night to grieve, people from all across North Texas gathered outside for a candlelight vigil.
Teri Gallardo was just one of many who attended the vigil. Surrounding church communities came together to pray, sing and light candles for both Tony Wallace and Richard White.
“It’s our duty to support one another — to show our love and respect,” Gallardo said.
Kathie Jo Rogers lost her husband in the Wedgwood Baptist Church mass shooting in Fort Worth 20 years ago where a gunman shot 14 people.
“We’re grateful to be able to come and share in the suffering of this church because we know how bad it feels for your church to be invaded by evil,” Rogers said. “Twenty years later, we can say that the lord has been close to our broken heart.”
After meeting with his church to remember and honor the two parishioners killed in Sunday’s shooting, Senior Minister Britt Farmer stepped outside to share more about them.
“Who are they? They are men of character who are not afraid to stand up for what is right. We have lost some great men,” Farmer said. “Pray for me, and for all of our family here that lost these two great men. Pray for our church, but know this… We pray for you everyday. You are who we’re here to serve.”