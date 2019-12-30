DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A father has drowned after trying to save two children who fell off a boat into a private lake in Denton Monday.
On Dec. 30, a 4-year-old boy — who had on the only life jacket — lost his fishing pole into the private lake on Chinn Road. An 11-year-old girl fell in trying to grab him, and their father fell in trying to get them both.
Both the boy and girl were able to get back into the boat, but their father went under for 2-3 minutes, officials said.
Q5/M5 crews put five members into the water, three of whom had to swim out 200-250 feet to the boat with only life jackets and no wet suits. They paddled and pushed the boat back to shore where multiple crews were waiting to receive the victims.
The father was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The two children and their mother — who tried to go in as well — were also transported to the hospital for hypothermia/exposure.