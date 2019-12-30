Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Grapevine train derailed on it’s way to the Stockyards Monday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30, the train was going through a switch on Long Avenue, when two of its cars slipped off the tracks.
According to the Grapevine Visitors Center, the train was going 7 mph and most passengers didn’t realize anything had happened.
Passengers were shortly loaded onto busses and taken back to Grapevine.
The train is scheduled to be back on the tracks later Monday evening.