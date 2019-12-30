HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Houston rapper is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting that killed two other people during the filming of a music video Friday.
The Houston Chronicle reported that 20-year-old rapper Cashout Ace, born Miguel Guajardo, was among seven people injured in the Dec. 27 shooting.
The sheriff’s office said the group was ambushed in the parking lot of an industrial warehouse.
Guajardo’s mother, Eliza Guajardo, said her son has been pursuing rap as a career for about a year and a half. She said she can’t think of why he would be targeted.
Officials said they don’t know a motive or have any suspects at this time.
