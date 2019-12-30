Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after an infant baby boy was found inside a cooler in a Dallas motel room Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 2 p.m. Dec. 28, child abuse detectives were contacted by Child Protective Services regarding a welfare check on a 3-week-old infant at a motel in the 8300 block of S. Lancaster Road.
During their investigation, detectives found the baby boy dead inside the cooler. A cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Foreman or Sgt. Vaughn at 214-275-1300.