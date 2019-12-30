



The suspect who shot and killed two men during communion at a North Texas church Sunday morning has been identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43.

It just before 11 a.m. that Kinnunen took out a shotgun and shot two men at close range at West Freeway Church of Christ in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement. Within seconds, the 43-year-old was fatally shot by the church’s head of security, Jack Wilson.

The two victims, later identified as Anton Wallace and Richard White, were taken to the hospital where they died. Kinnunen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kinnunen was identified as the gunman by the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday afternoon as many praised Wilson for taking quick action and shooting the 43-year-old before there were further victims.

Kinnunen, who officials said may have been a “transient,” has a criminal history that includes assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. New Jersey news outlet NJ.com reported that Kinnunen was arrested near an oil tank field in Linden after he was found with a shotgun in 2016. He told police he was homeless.

The 43-year-old was also found to have had arrest warrants out of Oklahoma for aggravated assault.

In River Oaks, Kinnunen was arrested twice in 2009 and 2015 for unpaid tickets. He also has arrests for deadly conduct and theft out of Fort Worth.

Parishioners at the White Settlement church were suspicious of Kinnunen after he entered the service Sunday wearing what appeared to be a “fake” beard and wig. A witness said she felt uncomfortable sitting near him during the service.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting and are looking for a possible motive.

