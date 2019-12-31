Comments
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 12-year-old boy struck and killed by a van two days before Christmas was laid to rest on Tuesday.
Victor Garcia died on Monday, December 23, while walking home with his mother and nephew in Carrollton.
Police said a van went up on the sidewalk when Garcia pushed his mother out of the way, taking the brunt of the impact, his family said.
They said he died being a hero.
Garcia attended Dewitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.
Police said the driver who struck Garcia told investigators he swerved to avoid another vehicle that had stopped unexpectedly in front of him.
Funeral services for Garcia took place at the Mary Immaculate Church in Farmers Branch.