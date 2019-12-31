PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An East Texas deputy has died after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was shot at around 2 a.m. on FM 10 near FM 2260 as he was conducting a traffic stop.

During the stop, authorities said the suspect suddenly got out of his vehicle and then fired his weapon multiple times at the deputy. The deputy shot back but the suspect was able to drive away.

Authorities said residents who heard the gunshots found the deputy lying on the ground and called for help. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Gregory Newsom, was arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana after he reportedly led police on a high-speed chase before crashing. He faces a capital murder charge.

The deputy’s name has not yet been released as authorities continue to investigate. It’s also currently unknown what led to the traffic stop.

“We truly appreciate the assistance of the citizens who came to help the deputy and to those who called in valuable information and helped authorities track down this suspect,” the Panola County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts are hurting and we ask the community to keep all of our deputies and the family of our fallen comrade in your thoughts and prayers.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement on the fatal shooting of the deputy: