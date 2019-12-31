MANSFIELD, Texas – The final day of 2019 is also the final day on the job for Mansfield Police K9 Officer Oso.
Oso is retiring after six years of helping apprehend bad guys and getting illegal drugs off the streets.
Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron tweeted a few pictures of Oso and said, “K9 Oso…. What can we say? You have served our citizens and protected our officers since 2013. Today is a sad but also happy day. Oso is retiring so you won’t see him out on the streets, however he is getting to live with his handler, Alejandro. Thank you Oso for your service.”
— Chief Tracy Aaron (@MansfieldChief) December 31, 2019
Mansfield Police said Oso took first place at the 2018 Grand Prairie Police Department’s K9 competition in Narcotics Detection.