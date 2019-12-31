Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An employee at a store in Mesquite is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery Monday evening, police say.
Police say they responded to a shooting at a business in the 3600 block of Gus Thomasson Road at around 6 p.m. Officers found an employee at the business had been shot.
The employee was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their identity has not been released.
According to police, the employee was shot by a male suspect during a robbery at the store. The suspect ran from the scene on foot.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.