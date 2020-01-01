Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in southwest Fort Worth late Tuesday evening, police said.
The crash happened in the 2400 block of McCart Avenue near Bilglade Road at around 11:45 p.m.
Police on scene said they believe a pickup truck was going southbound when it went into a northbound lane to pass a car. During this, the pickup crashed into an oncoming vehicle.
Both drivers involved in the crash died. Their identities have not yet been released.
Police are investigating the crash and are looking into whether alcohol was involved.