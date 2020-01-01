DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Dallas residents spent New Year’s Day as they have the last 73 days, cleaning up debris from the October 2019 tornado.

The city of Dallas has used contract trash crews to collect curbside debris from the tornado which tore through a number of neighborhoods.

The city says Thursday, January 2, is the last time it will offer special bulk trash pickups in the tornado impact zone.

But some storm victims says they need more time.

Any debris needing pickup after that will have to comply with the city’s strict bulk trash rules and schedule.

Liane LaBarba worked on Wednesday to get more storm debris stacked outside her Preston Hollow home.

Her family still has an enormous amount of tree limbs and tornado damage in their backyard that they doubt will be removed before the deadline.

“There’s no way this will be the last pick up,” said LaBarba. “There’s too much left behind. This house right here, they haven’t even started.”

Bulk trash, like construction debris, will not be picked up after Thursday, which means homeowners could be on the hook for hauling it away.

The LaBarba’s blame their struggles with an insurance claim as the main reason for the slow cleanup.

The city estimates more than 90% of the debris has been collected at a cost so far of about $10 million.