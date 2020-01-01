Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 64-year-old man has died after he was run over by his own pickup truck at his home in Plano late Tuesday evening, police said.
The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Williams Way near Park Boulevard.
Police on scene said the man was leaving to get medicine for his wife. For an unknown reason, the man got out of his pickup and went behind it.
According to police, the pickup then backed into the man, running him over and killing him. Police do not know if the vehicle was left in reverse or if there was some sort of mechanical issue.
The man’s identity has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.