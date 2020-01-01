Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault just outside the Southern Methodist University campus early Wednesday morning, school officials told students.
The school sent a letter to students, saying police responded to the reported crime in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.
The school said a woman, who is not a student or faculty member, was walking westbound toward Hillcrest Avenue at around 3 to 4 a.m. when she was allegedly sexually assaulted.
A description of the suspect was not immediately made available as police in Highland Park continue to investigate. Anyone who may have information is urged to call police at 214.521.5000 or SMU police at 214.768.3333.