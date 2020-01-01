DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Stars got off to a slow start at the Cotton Bowl against the Nashville Predators, but came back to win 4-2.

Blake Comeau scored a goal near the end of the second period bringing the Stars within 2-1.

Then in the third period, the Stars scored three goals in a five-and-a-half minute span.

They were courtesy of Mattias Janmark, Alexander Radulov and Andrej Sekera.

A sellout crowd of 85,630 attended the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, the second-largest crowd in NHL history (2014 Winter Classic: 105,491).

The game-time temperature in Dallas was 54.9 degrees, the highest for a Winter Classic game.

The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, the home stadium of the MLB’s Twins.

NHL officials announced the site for next Winter Classic during Wednesday’s game at the Cotton Bowl.

Minnesota’s opponent for the next New Year’s Day game will be determined later.

