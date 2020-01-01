FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas families are ringing in the new year by celebrating new life.

Titus Alexander Walters was the first baby born in 2020 at a Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

“He was 6 pounds and 10 ounces, and then 20 and a half inches long,” said proud dad Benjamin Walters. “It’s an even bigger reason for me to celebrate, definitely.”

Victoria Walters, Titus’ mom, started having contractions early Tuesday morning, and they got stronger throughout the day.

Titus wasn’t due for another five weeks.

“I was panicking,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was worried about him. It was scary, in all honesty. I was scared.”

They made it to the hospital in Frisco around 5:00 p.m. Just 10 minutes after they arrived, Victoria’s water broke.

Titus made his unexpected arrival just past midnight at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday and is doing fantastic.

“He’s passing all of his tests, he’s eating, he’s doing everything we want him to do,” said nurse Lauren Carpenter. “So I think he’s champ to ring in the New Year for.”

The new parents are looking forward to celebrating Titus all year long.

“Very emotional,” Victoria said. “It’s been a long journey to get here. It was good to finally see him and finally have him here.”

Titus isn’t the only New Year’s baby born in North Texas.

At Baylor Scott & White facilities alone, there have been at least eight babies born Wednesday.