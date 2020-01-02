  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A single vehicle crash in Fort Worth has left one person dead and three others injured.

According to police, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver of an SUV lost control while traveling on Interstate-30, near the University and Montgomery exits. The truck left the roadway and slammed into a pole.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Video shot by a CBS 11 News crew shows the driver-side of the SUV completely crumpled and caved in.

The three people taken to a local hospital are said to be in serious condition. The name of the victim has not been released.

