(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys fans have a question for team owner Jerry Jones: “What is going on?”

Four full days after the season ended with the 8-8 Cowboys missing the playoffs, many fans are surprised and some are frustrated Jones hasn’t announced plans to move on and hire a new head coach after more than 9 seasons with Garrett at the helm.

Fans are making their opinions known on social media.

MrQuakenbush said on Twitter, he’s starting to question whether or not he can remain a Cowboys fan.

You know…the longer the @cowboys go without terminating Jason Garrett, the more I question whether or not I want to be a cowboys fan anymore. For 29 years I've loved them. I can't root for a team in which I want them to win more than they want to win themselves. #NFL — MrQuakenbush (@Prez_kd) January 2, 2020

Nathan said, “Every day I wake up in 2020 and Jason Garrett is still the head coach of the @dallascowboys is the worst day of the year”

Every day I wake up in 2020 and Jason Garrett is still the head coach of the @dallascowboys is the worst day of the year — Nathan (@Nathan_Sports) January 2, 2020

Some fans on Twitter are just seeking some news already.

“Have we separated from Jason Garrett yet!?” Serina asked.

Have we separated from Jason Garrett yet!? — Serina (@RinaBoBina87) January 2, 2020

NFL Draft Blitz tweeted Garrett may get an extension, something that wouldn’t happen with any other organization.

“Only in Jerry’s world, Jason Garrett will get an extension and stay as the coach of the Cowboys in 2020. It is too perplexing,” the account said.

Only in Jerry's world, Jason Garrett will get an extension and stay as the coach of the Cowboys in 2020. It is too perplexing. — NFL Draft Blitz (@NFLDraftBlitz) January 2, 2020

Multiple people said they are indeed starting to believe Garrett will be the head coach in 2020.

I won’t be surprised if the Cowboys keep Jason Garrett — B (@YaBoiBats) January 2, 2020

man I believe Jerry Jones will keep Jason Garrett for another season! Shouldn't take this long to fire someone — MinisterTBW (@Wiseboy30) January 2, 2020

Jason Garrett is gonna be head coach for the rest of my days — Tyler Estepp (@tyler_estepp) January 2, 2020

One fan suggested Jones can’t fire Garrett because Garrett has some kind of dirt on Jones.

Anyone starting to wonder what Jason Garrett has on Jerry Jones? — The_Lone_wolf #NFB (@TheLoneWolf_NFB) January 2, 2020

And at least one fan, Paul Reyes, Jr., said he doesn’t blame Garrett for the Cowboys’ shortfalls and tweeted he wants Garrett to come back as head coach.

Is it weird that I want Jason Garrett back. I mean missed tackles drop balls it’s not all on him. “Just saying” #CowboysForLife — Paul Reyes Jr (@p_reyes5) January 2, 2020

Jones has not set a timeline publicly for when he will make a decision on Garrett’s future.

Garrett’s contract expires January 14.