Filed Under:Coach Jason Garrett, Cowboys fans, Cowboys head coach, Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones, social media, Twitter

(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys fans have a question for team owner Jerry Jones: “What is going on?”

Four full days after the season ended with the 8-8 Cowboys missing the playoffs, many fans are surprised and some are frustrated Jones hasn’t announced plans to move on and hire a new head coach after more than 9 seasons with Garrett at the helm.

Fans are making their opinions known on social media.

MrQuakenbush said on Twitter, he’s starting to question whether or not he can remain a Cowboys fan.

Nathan said, “Every day I wake up in 2020 and Jason Garrett is still the head coach of the @dallascowboys is the worst day of the year”

Some fans on Twitter are just seeking some news already.

“Have we separated from Jason Garrett yet!?” Serina asked.

NFL Draft Blitz tweeted Garrett may get an extension, something that wouldn’t happen with any other organization.

“Only in Jerry’s world, Jason Garrett will get an extension and stay as the coach of the Cowboys in 2020. It is too perplexing,” the account said.

Multiple people said they are indeed starting to believe Garrett will be the head coach in 2020.

One fan suggested Jones can’t fire Garrett because Garrett has some kind of dirt on Jones.

And at least one fan, Paul Reyes, Jr., said he doesn’t blame Garrett for the Cowboys’ shortfalls and tweeted he wants Garrett to come back as head coach.

Jones has not set a timeline publicly for when he will make a decision on Garrett’s future.

Garrett’s contract expires January 14.

Comments

Leave a Reply