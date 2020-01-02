



– Ethan Couch is back in the Tarrant County Jail for a probation violation.

He’s being held with no bond.

According to his community supervision violation warrant, Couch tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Couch, 22, who killed four people in a drunk driving crash in June 2013 when he was a teenager, was originally sentenced to 10 years probation for intoxication manslaughter.

When he violated his probation, he was forced to serve two years in jail.

He violated his probation in December 2015, when video surfaced appearing to show Ethan Couch at a party where there was alcohol.

Couch went to jail after he and his mother, Tonya Couch, fled to Mexico.

Last March, almost one year after he was released from jail, Couch was no longer required to wear an ankle monitor.

At his trial, a psychologist testified Ethan Couch was a victim of “affluenza,” a product of wealthy, privileged parents who never set limits for him.

Last April, a judge has revoked bond for Tonya Couch, 53, after she failed a urine test required as a condition of her bond but don’t specify the substance the urinalysis revealed.

She also had to return to jail in March 2018 after failing a urine test.

Couch faces money laundering and hindering apprehension charges related to events in 2015 when she ran to Mexico with her son.

Ethan Couch’s father, Fred Couch, was charged last September with assault and accused of choking his girlfriend in July, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Couch, 53, of Fort Worth, is charged with assault of a house member by impeding her breath.

A criminal complaint indicated that Couch is accused of grabbing Brandi Gober around her throat or neck and applying pressure on July 14, 2019.