FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death inside a wrecked vehicle in a gated community on Thursday.
On Thursday night, police identified the suspect as the victim’s father, Alvie Johnson, Jr., 72.
Johnson has been charged with murder.
He’s in jail with bond set at $150,000.
Police responded to a shots fired call at 8320 Meadowbrook Drive in East Fort Worth shortly after 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle had crashed into a fence and into someone’s yard.
The victim, identified as Queenette Jvonne Johnson, 39, suffered a “gunshot wound to her upper extremity,” police said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.