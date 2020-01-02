FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – What a surprise for SafeHaven of Tarrant County after a child’s letter to Santa went viral just before Christmas.
As employees arrived back at the domestic violence shelter on Thursday, there were thousands of gifts waiting for them.
People across the country were touched by 7-year-old Blake’s letter to Santa where he asked for chapter books, a dictionary, a compass, water and “a very, very good dad.”
His mother found the letter and decided to share it.
Blake and his mother are currently staying at the facility.
“He got everything he wanted and extra,” said Micah Thompson Director of Marketing for SafeHaven of Tarrant County. “We never expected this to happen but it’s been amazing,”
The reset of the gifts will go to other families staying at SafeHaven of Tarrant County and help the shelter with supplies they can use throughout the year.
Here is the full letter from Blake:
Dear Santa,
We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.
I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you gong to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?
Love,
Blake