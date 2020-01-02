



– What a surprise for SafeHaven of Tarrant County after a child’s letter to Santa went viral just before Christmas.

As employees arrived back at the domestic violence shelter on Thursday, there were thousands of gifts waiting for them.

People across the country were touched by 7-year-old Blake’s letter to Santa where he asked for chapter books, a dictionary, a compass, water and “a very, very good dad.”

His mother found the letter and decided to share it.

Blake and his mother are currently staying at the facility.

“He got everything he wanted and extra,” said Micah Thompson Director of Marketing for SafeHaven of Tarrant County. “We never expected this to happen but it’s been amazing,”

The reset of the gifts will go to other families staying at SafeHaven of Tarrant County and help the shelter with supplies they can use throughout the year.

Here is the full letter from Blake: