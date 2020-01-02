  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – Young people who have run away from home but want to return can hop on a Greyhound bus for free to reunite with their family.

Dallas-based Greyhound Lines partners with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) in giving free bus tickets to some 400 adolescents a year.

(credit: Greyhound Lines/Facebook)

Since 1995, more than 16,000 young people have been reunited with families through the Home Free Program, according to the NRS, a nonprofit that operates a hotline to help runaways, homeless and at-risk youth.

