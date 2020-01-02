



– A district court judge in Fort Worth has denied a temporary injunction for the family of an 11-month-old girl seeking to keep her on life support.

Tinslee Lewis has been hospitalized at Cook Children’s Medical Center since her premature birth in February. She was born with Ebstein’s anomaly, a rare heart defect that has left her with chronic lung disease and severe high blood pressure. She is in the neonatal ICU and requires full respiratory and cardiac support, in addition to deep sedation to keep her medically paralyzed.

In November the hospital attempted to invoke Texas’ “10-day rule” — a law that gives families 10 days to find a new hospital if they disagree with doctors who decide to take a patient off life support — but baby Tinslee’s family won a temporary restraining order that forced the hospital to keep her on life support.

Tinslee’s mother, Trinity Lewis, has said her daughter is conscious and has favorite nurses, enjoys any toy with lights, and that her favorite movie is “Trolls”.

During a December 12 hearing officials with Cook Children’s said the hospital would “take no action to withdraw life sustaining treatment for Tinslee Lewis for a period of seven days from the date of this court’s order” to allow the family to file a notice of appeal and a motion for emergency relief.

Texas Right to Life and Protect TX Fragile Kids, a pair of non-profit groups working with baby Tinslee’s family, say at least two medical centers were reviewing the child’s case to decide whether they can/will take over her care. No word on if any of those facilities have approved or denied accepting Tinslee as a patient.