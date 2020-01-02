AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – It certainly is a happy New Year for one North Texan who recently purchased a winning Powerball ticket.
Officials with the Texas Lottery say a person from Plano has come forward and claimed a $2 million winning prize for the December 18 drawing.
The winner elected to remain anonymous, but officials confirmed the ticket matched all 5 numbers (but not the Powerball) and was sold at the RaceTrac on Legacy Drive.
The winning amount for matching all 5 numbers is $1 million, but the buyer paid extra to “power play” — and that increased the winning ticket value to $2 million.
No one won the Powerball drawing on New Year’s Day. As of Thursday morning the jackpot stood at $237 million.
Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 (without any multiplier options), and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.