DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the killing of a man during a fight on 9800 LBJ Freeway eastbound near Skillman Street in November.
Homicide detectives said they determined that Damian Moody was responsible for the death of Jonathan Nchekwube, 30.
Moody was taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.