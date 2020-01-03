Dallas Stars, former coach, Jim Montgomery, hockey, NHL, unprofessional conduct, alcohol abuse, inpatient residential program, DFW News Fired Dallas Stars Coach Jim Montgomery Says He’s Getting Help For Alcohol Abuse – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery, who was fired on December 10 for “unprofessional conduct,” has released a statement for the first time since losing his job.

In his statement sent to the Dallas Morning News, Montgomery said he has checked into an inpatient residential program for alcohol abuse.

He also said his firing last month was “the appropriate call” by the Dallas Stars.

Here is Montgomery’s full statement:

Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call. It was also the appropriate call. I let the team’s front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help.

I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone.

Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and family, and many close friends, I took another step forward by admitting myself into an inpatient residential program, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor —one day at a time. It’s a process I am committed to. As I do this, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected. Thanks, Monty.

Head coach Jim Montgomery of the Dallas Stars in the third period at American Airlines Center on October 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On the day of Montgomery’s firing, Stars General Manager Jim Nill said he was made aware of a “situation” on a weekend and after gathering information, conducting an investigation and speaking with owners, management and general counsel the decision was made to fire Montgomery.

“It was determined that there was a material act of unprofessionalism contrary to the values and standards held by the Dallas Stars organization,” he said. “It is very clear this cannot be tolerated and therefore we have relieved Jim Montgomery of his duties.”

Nill said on December 10, the decision to let Montgomery go was not based on his performance and had no connection to any past or present players.

 

