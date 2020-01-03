  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly a week after the deadly church shooting in White Settlement, police in nearby Fort Worth are hoping to put worshipers more at ease moving forward.

The Fort Worth Police Department tweeted Friday night Chief Ed Kraus is authorizing and encouraging officers who attend any and all religious services to do so in full police uniform.

The decision comes after three people, including the gunman, died when he opened fire during communion at the West Freeway Church of Christ last Sunday.

Here is the full text of the tweets:

In the wake of the local attack on the West Freeway Church of Christ last Sunday, as well as the attacks on Jewish communities and church services nationally, Chief Kraus is authorizing and encouraging our officers who attend worship services to do so in full police uniform.

This simple act will help reassure congregants, as well as serve as a deterrent for anyone intending harm. Ideally, officers will first inform their worship leaders and obtain their agreement.

White Settlement is 10 miles west of Fort Worth.

