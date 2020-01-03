Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues for two men connected to the violent death of a 47-year-old man in Dallas.
Dallas police found Anthony Lee Ross lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds the night of January 2.
It happened at 6100 Concerto Lane.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced Ross deceased at the scene.
Homicide detectives learned he was approached by two black men before who shot him, then fled the scene running eastbound 6100 Signing Hills Drive.
The Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or via email: derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 001297-2020.